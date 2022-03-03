Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia testifies before U.S. Senate
Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia testified about the city's declining crime rate during a U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing this week.
Why it matters: Dallas is an outlier among major cities for its decrease in violent crime last year, a trend that is continuing so far this year.
- Garcia credits his violent-crime reduction plan, created with the help of criminologists, and the morale of the rank-and-file.
Details: Garcia testified on behalf of the Major Cities Chiefs Association and was introduced by Sen. John Cornyn, who he met in Dallas last week.
What they're saying: Garcia says the support of City Council and the mayor has made it easier for him to do his job and has boosted the morale of officers.
- "Continuing anti-law enforcement rhetoric has left honorable officers feeling vilified and criminal offenders often bolstered," Garcia told the Senate committee.
Zoom out: The Senate committee met to discuss the nationwide rise in carjackings. Garcia said reducing overall crime will help drive down specific crime numbers.
Of note: During the same committee meeting, Sen. Ted Cruz said Mayor Eric Johnson "has become a friend." The senator praised the mayor and chief for the reduction of violent crime and asked whether "defunding" efforts have been harmful to the effort.
- "None of the neighborhoods that I go see want us to go away," Garcia responded, saying many of the communities hardest hit by crime want more police, not fewer.
- The chief said "community engagement" is critical to his department's crime reduction efforts.
More Dallas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.