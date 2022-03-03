Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia testified about the city's declining crime rate during a U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing this week.

Why it matters: Dallas is an outlier among major cities for its decrease in violent crime last year, a trend that is continuing so far this year.

Garcia credits his violent-crime reduction plan, created with the help of criminologists, and the morale of the rank-and-file.

Details: Garcia testified on behalf of the Major Cities Chiefs Association and was introduced by Sen. John Cornyn, who he met in Dallas last week.

What they're saying: Garcia says the support of City Council and the mayor has made it easier for him to do his job and has boosted the morale of officers.

"Continuing anti-law enforcement rhetoric has left honorable officers feeling vilified and criminal offenders often bolstered," Garcia told the Senate committee.

Zoom out: The Senate committee met to discuss the nationwide rise in carjackings. Garcia said reducing overall crime will help drive down specific crime numbers.

Of note: During the same committee meeting, Sen. Ted Cruz said Mayor Eric Johnson "has become a friend." The senator praised the mayor and chief for the reduction of violent crime and asked whether "defunding" efforts have been harmful to the effort.