North Texas housing inventory is way down

Housing inventory in North Texas is nearing record lows while prices in the area are hitting record highs, according to a new market report from Zillow.

Why it matters: For potential homebuyers, this means fewer choices and steeper costs. It also means a rise in overall inflation in the region.

What’s happening: At the start of February, there were fewer than 8,000 single-family homes listed with area real estate agents. That’s a drop of more than 60% from a year ago — and one of the lowest supplies of homes for sale in North Texas history — according to the Dallas Morning News.

By the numbers: The typical cost of a home in Dallas-Fort Worth is up 26% over last year, per the Zillow report.

Available inventory is down 12.4% since December.

The average price of a single-family home sold in January was $411,808, according to Texas Real Estate Research Center and North Texas Real Estate Information Systems.

Of note: Average rent in North Texas is just over $1,700, up 18% from last year.

Between the lines: Permits to build homes in Denton and Collin counties were down in January, despite the fact that homebuilders have lengthy waiting lists full of eager buyers.

The cost of construction has also increased at least partly due to supply chain issues.

What they’re saying: “We’ve probably got 600 people a month moving to Celina,” that town’s mayor, Sean Terry, told NBC5 last week. “You can’t build a house fast enough for people to move here. Because we have good schools and we are a very safe community.”

What’s next: As mortgage rates go up, sales will slow and housing demand will likely drop, particularly in more expensive neighborhoods.