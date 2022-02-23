Dallas' proposed "International District" needs a better name

The planned park and entertainment district near the site of the Valley View Mall needs a name. As we reported last month, city officials hope the area could become a tourist attraction akin to Chicago’s (excellently named) Millennium Park.

Why it matters: The development was originally called Dallas Midtown, though it’s several miles north of Uptown, so that won’t work. City leaders call the area the “International District,” which is objectively terrible.

What’s happening: We came up with a brief list of names for the area that are better than “International District.”

We’ve divided these possible names into categories:

Sensible geographic names

Valley View District: We could just name the area after the mall it will replace.

We could just name the area after the mall it will replace. Spring Valley District: Because Spring Valley Road runs right by the proposed development.

Because Spring Valley Road runs right by the proposed development. North Dallas District: Because, well, it’s on the north side of the city.

Tributes to Dallas citizens

Harrison District: Named for Adlene Harrison, the first female mayor of Dallas, who died this week at age 98.

Named for Adlene Harrison, the first female mayor of Dallas, who died this week at age 98. Pride District: Named for country music icon Charley Pride, who lived in Dallas until his death in 2020. As a bonus, the site could also become a beacon to the gay community.

Named for country music icon Charley Pride, who lived in Dallas until his death in 2020. As a bonus, the site could also become a beacon to the gay community. Fountain District: Named for “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” author Ben Fountain. The district’s plans already call for at least one waterfall.

Named for “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” author Ben Fountain. The district’s plans already call for at least one waterfall. Marvel District: Named for legendary former DMN writer Bill Marvel, though the obvious superhero tie-ins would certainly draw children of all ages.

Blatant appeals for tourism