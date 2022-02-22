The history of the Dallas' Pioneer Park Cemetery

Most visitors milling outside the convention center with their suitcases never notice the hill in front of the building, covered in graves.

Why it matters: Pioneer Park Cemetery could be an interesting historic stop for out-of-town visitors and Dallasites alike. Many names on the headstones match those of city streets, including Young Street, which passes in front of the burial ground and neighboring City Hall.

Flashback: Pioneer Park Cemetery hasn't been used for burial for 100 years and was once four separate graveyards: the Masonic Cemetery, the Odd Fellow's Cemetery, the Jewish Cemetery, and the City Cemetery.

Who's buried here: