Downtown Dallas cemetery in the crosshairs

A 173-year-old cemetery filled with the graves of Dallas founders may stand in the way of redevelopment downtown.

Why it matters: Pioneer Park Cemetery sits on a hill above the massive Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center that city leaders want to raze to make way for a multi-billion-dollar development.

The cemetery, which was once home to a Confederate war memorial, has been a Dallas landmark since 2002 and has been part of the state’s historic marker program since 1994.

Driving the news: This month the Dallas City Council approved the plan to build a convention center and start a yearlong effort to design options for the new development.

The plan calls for entrances facing downtown and the Cedars. Now, the convention center entrances face... well... the cemetery.

What they're saying: During a briefing on the convention center, several council members asked how the cemetery will be incorporated into the design or moved.

"Across the nation people make fun of Dallas for having a cemetery outside of its convention center," council member Cara Mendelsohn said during a briefing on Jan. 18.

She clarified in an email to Axios that she meant "people in the convention and events industry." She suggests moving the graves to Heritage Village.

Yes, but: The approved convention center plan would mean the "cemetery will no longer be at the 'front door,'" according to city staff.

The design could include park space that incorporates the cemetery with pathways among the graves.

Of note: Moving the cemetery would require approval from the city’s Landmark Commission and possibly approval or coordination with "state and federal historic agencies," city staff said in a memo to council members.

Our thought bubble: Dallas is known for tearing down its history and chasing the dream of something shiny and new. The cemetery could be preserved in a new convention center plan to highlight how much the scrappy city has grown.