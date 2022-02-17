A Republican baroness is running for governor of Texas

Kandy Kaye Horn, a retired mortgage broker and philanthropist from Terrell, is the only woman running in the crowded Republican gubernatorial primary, March 1.

She’s also the only candidate who assumes the title of "baroness," which she bought online for $20,000.

Why it matters: Though she has virtually no chance in the race for governor, Horn has spent a reported $1.4 million of her own money campaigning, mostly in the form of billboards across Texas. She calls herself "a different kind of Republican."

Context: Horn is polling at around 1% in the Republican primary, according to recent data from the University of Texas/Texas Politics Project. That puts her in sixth in the eight-candidate field.

No incumbent governor in Texas has lost his or her party’s nomination since 1978, according to Ballotpedia.

Background: Horn has a rags-to-riches story. She grew up with a single mother who died when Horn was 15. She graduated from TCU then got her MBA at UTA before becoming a successful mortgage broker in Houston.

Her foundation has reportedly given away millions to nonprofits that help vulnerable people find jobs.

Details: Horn wants to legalize marijuana and release low-level drug offenders from Texas prisons.

She also says all public school teachers should get a raise and each school day should start with a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance, according to her website.

What they’re saying: "At least I put myself out there as a different alternative as a different choice. Certainly I have some different ideas than all the men that are on the podium,​​" Horn told Texas Monthly.