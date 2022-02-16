Luxury home sales up 67 percent in North Texas

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Sales are spiking for $10-million-plus homes in North Texas, per a new report by real estate brokerage firm Compass.

By the numbers: At least 10 such homes in Dallas-Fort Worth sold last year, totaling $115 million in sales. The sales were up more than 67% compared to 2020.

Dallas fell behind Austin, where 11 luxury homes sold for a collective $189 million in sales.

Los Angeles recorded the most ultra-luxury sales nationally, with 628 over $10 million.

Yes, but: There are a lot more ultra-luxury homes that trade hands each year; the Compass stats are for MLS listings and don't include off market ones.

As many as 75% of ultra-luxury properties are sold off-market due to concerns about "privacy on many different levels," Compass real estate agent Dara Allen tells Axios Austin.

What they're saying: "We expect to see high appreciation in this area, with no decline in sight," said Compass agent Jonathan Rosen, who listed the company's highest sale of the year at $11.9 million.

Meanwhile, the median home sales price in North Texas has climbed to $350,000.

Housing prices have risen more than 30% in three years.

Of note: Apparently some Dallasites are buying houses over $10 million in Aspen, which had a banner year and expects to see more buyers than sellers this year, the report said.