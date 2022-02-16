Luxury home sales up 67 percent in North Texas
Sales are spiking for $10-million-plus homes in North Texas, per a new report by real estate brokerage firm Compass.
By the numbers: At least 10 such homes in Dallas-Fort Worth sold last year, totaling $115 million in sales. The sales were up more than 67% compared to 2020.
- Dallas fell behind Austin, where 11 luxury homes sold for a collective $189 million in sales.
- Los Angeles recorded the most ultra-luxury sales nationally, with 628 over $10 million.
Yes, but: There are a lot more ultra-luxury homes that trade hands each year; the Compass stats are for MLS listings and don't include off market ones.
- As many as 75% of ultra-luxury properties are sold off-market due to concerns about "privacy on many different levels," Compass real estate agent Dara Allen tells Axios Austin.
What they're saying: "We expect to see high appreciation in this area, with no decline in sight," said Compass agent Jonathan Rosen, who listed the company's highest sale of the year at $11.9 million.
Meanwhile, the median home sales price in North Texas has climbed to $350,000.
- Housing prices have risen more than 30% in three years.
Of note: Apparently some Dallasites are buying houses over $10 million in Aspen, which had a banner year and expects to see more buyers than sellers this year, the report said.
More Dallas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.