Texans are worried about Texas
Ninety percent of Texans are worried about the future of the state, according to a new poll released by Dallas-based policy think tank Texas 2036.
Why it matters: The poll found that Texans had varying levels of concern about the future of the state, but only 43% said they believe Texas will be better in 20 years than it was two decades ago.
- The think tank surveyed 1,001 registered voters between Jan. 19-26.
What they’re saying: “We cannot afford to allow voters’ concerns about Texas’ future to fester and pessimism to take hold,” Texas 2036 CEO Margaret Spellings said in a statement.
By the numbers: More than half of the Texans surveyed said the state government is doing a fair or a poor job, with many expressing frustration over the pandemic response.
- 79% of Texans said they are extremely or very concerned about low reading scores among elementary students.
- 47% said crime has increased in their community in the past year.
