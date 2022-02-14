Texans are worried about Texas

Ninety percent of Texans are worried about the future of the state, according to a new poll released by Dallas-based policy think tank Texas 2036.

Why it matters: The poll found that Texans had varying levels of concern about the future of the state, but only 43% said they believe Texas will be better in 20 years than it was two decades ago.

The think tank surveyed 1,001 registered voters between Jan. 19-26.

What they’re saying: “We cannot afford to allow voters’ concerns about Texas’ future to fester and pessimism to take hold,” Texas 2036 CEO Margaret Spellings said in a statement.

By the numbers: More than half of the Texans surveyed said the state government is doing a fair or a poor job, with many expressing frustration over the pandemic response.