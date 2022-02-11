Dallas to dedicate statue honoring Santos Rodriguez

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The City of Dallas is dedicating a statue Saturday honoring Santos Rodriguez, the 12-year-old boy murdered by a Dallas police officer in 1973 during a Russian-roulette style interrogation.

Why it matters: This is a reckoning for Dallas nearly five decades in the making.

The dedication plaque on the statue reads: "The sculpture serves to remind present and future generations that human life and dignity are sacred."

Driving the news: Mayor Eric Johnson, Councilmember Jesse Moreno and a representative of the DPD are scheduled to speak at an event at 10am Saturday in Pike Park, where Santos used to play.

Details: The park is a vestige of the area known as Little Mexico. Today the neighborhood is called Uptown.

The six-foot statue depicts a smiling boy with his arms turned toward the sky. It was sculpted by artist Seth Vandable and paid for by the city.

Background: Santos and his 13-year-old brother David were taken from their beds, handcuffed and put into the back of a police car as officers investigated a gas station burglary. Officer Darrell Cain put a gun to Santos' head and told him to confess, then pulled the trigger twice.

The second time, the gun went off, killing Santos as David watched.

Cain was convicted of murder and sentenced to five years, but served just over two. He died in 2019.

Police Chief Eddie Garcia publicly apologized to Santos' mother, Bessie, at a memorial last summer.

The intrigue: Bessie and David never received any victims' compensation from the city or the police department. It's unclear if city leaders — who just approved a plan to spend billions on a new convention center a few miles from where Santos was murdered — will change that.