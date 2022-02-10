2 hours ago - News

3 cool Valentine's Day date ideas in Dallas

Brianna Crane
If you haven't already, now's the time to plan something special for your Valentine. Here are a few ideas to get you started:

🍸 Cozy up and get drinks at The Library

If you're going to do a bar on Valentine's Day, make it a swanky hotel bar with live music.

  • Best for: Those who appreciate classic cocktails.
🍫 Go on a champagne and chocolate tour

Chocolate and champagne are the two primary food groups of Valentine's Day, right? Indulge in a little of both with a tour of local chocolatiers and dessert shops.

  • Best for: Valentine's Day enthusiasts.
🏨 Staycation at The Adolphus Hotel

If you're craving relaxation and romance, consider booking massages at The Adolphus Hotel. If you really want to splurge, book a room and dine at one of their many restaurants.

  • Best for: Couples celebrating a big anniversary.
