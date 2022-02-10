3 cool Valentine's Day date ideas in Dallas
If you haven't already, now's the time to plan something special for your Valentine. Here are a few ideas to get you started:
🍸 Cozy up and get drinks at The Library
If you're going to do a bar on Valentine's Day, make it a swanky hotel bar with live music.
- Best for: Those who appreciate classic cocktails.
🍫 Go on a champagne and chocolate tour
Chocolate and champagne are the two primary food groups of Valentine's Day, right? Indulge in a little of both with a tour of local chocolatiers and dessert shops.
- Best for: Valentine's Day enthusiasts.
🏨 Staycation at The Adolphus Hotel
If you're craving relaxation and romance, consider booking massages at The Adolphus Hotel. If you really want to splurge, book a room and dine at one of their many restaurants.
- Best for: Couples celebrating a big anniversary.
