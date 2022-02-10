3 cool Valentine's Day date ideas in Dallas

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

If you haven't already, now's the time to plan something special for your Valentine. Here are a few ideas to get you started:

🍸 Cozy up and get drinks at The Library

If you're going to do a bar on Valentine's Day, make it a swanky hotel bar with live music.

Best for: Those who appreciate classic cocktails.

🍫 Go on a champagne and chocolate tour

Chocolate and champagne are the two primary food groups of Valentine's Day, right? Indulge in a little of both with a tour of local chocolatiers and dessert shops.

Best for: Valentine's Day enthusiasts.

🏨 Staycation at The Adolphus Hotel

If you're craving relaxation and romance, consider booking massages at The Adolphus Hotel. If you really want to splurge, book a room and dine at one of their many restaurants.