Boy Scouts reach settlement deal with sexual abuse survivors

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Irving-based Boy Scouts of America and attorneys representing thousands of sexual abuse survivors have reached a deal that will allow the BSA's bankruptcy plan to move forward.

The new deal doesn't add any money to the latest $2.7 billion settlement offer, but it does add improvements to the claims process and enhances the BSA's child-protection policies, according to the LA Times.

Why it matters: This is the largest sex-abuse lawsuit in history, involving more than 80,000 survivors and an American institution once considered virtuous and wholesome.

Flashback: Last month, 54,000 survivors involved in the lawsuit voted on the settlement. U.S. bankruptcy judge Laurie Selber Silverstein had said the plan needed a "yes" vote of about 75% to be confirmed. It got 73%.

What they're saying: "Moving forward, the goal of our financial restructuring process remains the same: We are steadfast in our commitment to equitably compensate survivors and preserve the mission of Scouting," the BSA said in a statement yesterday.

The big picture: The settlement amounts out to around $30,000 per survivor.

What's next: Both sides will go before the bankruptcy judge at a hearing Feb. 22.