Southlake DPS Twitter is lowkey hilarious

The city of Southlake has has more than its share of public relations problems over the last few years, but the town’s official Department of Public Safety Twitter account is not one of those problems.

The @SouthlakeDPS account is legitimately funny, in a charming dad-joke-tastic way.

Some examples:

Before Christmas, the account posted a parody of “Shots” by LMFAO and Lil John, called “Box” — a way of encouraging residents to conceal the boxes that televisions or video game systems came in from thieves.

Last month the account had a charming thread recounting the tale of two local girls who climbed into a drainage pipe and encountered a snake. It ended with: “Snake People—no snakes were harmed!”

To discourage people from driving on the ice last week, the account posted an image of North Texas’ own Vanilla Ice next to a stop sign. Quite the collaboration.

