The future of the former Dallas Morning News building

Michael Mooney
The former DMN building could become a new entertainment district. Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Ray Washburne, the Dallas developer who bought the former Dallas Morning News building, plans to turn the property into an entertainment district, replete with restaurants, bars and a boutique hotel.

Why it matters: The historic former home of the city's daily newspaper is a cornerstone of Downtown Dallas — close to the convention center, Union Station and the bridge to North Oak Cliff — but it has been vacant for several years.

Context: As Axios reported last month, Washburne's property would likely benefit greatly from a new convention center.

What's happening: Washburne tells Axios that he'd like to create a 60-acre park that combines the kind of events hosted by the Dos Equis Pavilion and the programming of Klyde Warren Park.

  • "I want to recreate the Pearl District in San Antonio," Washburne says, referring to an area centered on the former Pearl brewery there.
  • Washburne, who also owns Highland Park Village, says he has already spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on designs for the project.

The intrigue: Because the former DMN building doesn't have a historic designation, Washburne could raze the property and build apartments if he wanted. But he tells Axios he prefers to "create something that’s great for the city."

Of note: Though Washburne is a staunch proponent of plans to build a new convention center, he tells Axios that he will develop his entertainment district even if the city doesn't move forward with plans for a new meeting space.

