The future of the former Dallas Morning News building

Ray Washburne, the Dallas developer who bought the former Dallas Morning News building, plans to turn the property into an entertainment district, replete with restaurants, bars and a boutique hotel.

Why it matters: The historic former home of the city's daily newspaper is a cornerstone of Downtown Dallas — close to the convention center, Union Station and the bridge to North Oak Cliff — but it has been vacant for several years.

Context: As Axios reported last month, Washburne's property would likely benefit greatly from a new convention center.

What's happening: Washburne tells Axios that he'd like to create a 60-acre park that combines the kind of events hosted by the Dos Equis Pavilion and the programming of Klyde Warren Park.

"I want to recreate the Pearl District in San Antonio," Washburne says, referring to an area centered on the former Pearl brewery there.

Washburne, who also owns Highland Park Village, says he has already spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on designs for the project.

The intrigue: Because the former DMN building doesn't have a historic designation, Washburne could raze the property and build apartments if he wanted. But he tells Axios he prefers to "create something that’s great for the city."

Of note: Though Washburne is a staunch proponent of plans to build a new convention center, he tells Axios that he will develop his entertainment district even if the city doesn't move forward with plans for a new meeting space.