During his first year, police Chief Eddie Garcia received the full support of the mayor and council — both in terms of policy and funding — which he says has enabled him to successfully implement his violent crime reduction plan.

Driving the news: Dallas City Council unanimously passed an ordinance last week requiring sexually oriented businesses to close at 2am even though some council members expressed concerns.

The chief pushed for the change, saying police data showed more crime occurred after 2am near the businesses than before.

Why it matters: The top cop has to balance community demands, maintaining the morale of officers and the politics of City Hall.

Garcia's predecessor resigned after backlash over her handling of protests in 2020 and concern from city leaders regarding violent crime increases.

Flashback: Former police Chief Renee Hall worked in Dallas for two years before completing a written crime plan at the end of 2019. At the time, the mayor called the increase in crime "patently unacceptable."

Hall remained chief through 2020 but announced in September that she would step down.

Mayor Eric Johnson said in 2020 that he wanted the next chief to "take the violent crime problem in Dallas personally."

What they're saying: "You're not going to find a mayor of a big city in America that's more supportive of public safety than Eric Johnson," Garcia tells Axios.

"The results — a reduction in violent crime that bucks the national trends and improved police morale — speak for themselves," Johnson tells Axios of Garcia's performance.

The intrigue: Uniformed officers and council members point to a key quality of the chief: he listens.

"Since he first came in he has done a really good job of listening to the community, listening to his troops and listening to council," said council member Adam McGough, who chairs the public safety committee.

What we're watching: Chief Garcia said he has four primary goals: