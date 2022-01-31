Texas parents and students fight school book bans

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Outraged parents and students are pushing back against efforts to remove a variety of books from Texas schools.

Why it matters: This is the biggest challenge to which books are taught in schools in decades, according to Pew research.

Yes, but: Gov. Greg Abbott has decried “pornography” in public schools and he’s made conservative-minded education a cornerstone of his re-election campaign. Last week he unveiled a “Parental Bill of Rights.”

Texas state Rep. Matt Krause, from Fort Worth, who chairs the Texas House’s General Investigating Committee, made a 16-page list of roughly 850 book titles he said might make students feel “discomfort.”

Driving the news: Granbury ISD pulled at least 125 books from school libraries as part of a review — and some students were furious.

What they’re saying: “No government — and public school is an extension of government — has ever banned books and banned information from its public and been remembered in history as the good guys,” one high school junior told the district during a meeting last week.

“We want to learn about things that may not be the prettiest or the most comfortable, but we as students are entitled to complete knowledge — not information that has been disseminated," another student said in the same meeting.

Context: The move to ban these books stems from fears over Texas schools teaching critical race theory and other issues related to race and sexuality.

An analysis from The Dallas Morning News found that of the first 100 titles on Krause’s list, 97 were written by women, people of color or LGBTQ authors.

In Round Rock, just north of Austin, a Black Parents Association mobilized to stop the district there from banning “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You,” according to NBC News.

The irony: Abbott has railed against what he calls “dangerous” censorship — on social media — and “cancel culture” in general. Last year he signed a bill making it illegal for social media platforms to ban users for political viewpoints.