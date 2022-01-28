Dallas guide to booze-free drinks in January and beyond
Non-alcoholic beverages have come a long way from the days of choosing between a club soda or an O'Doul's.
Why it matters: Sales of the non-alcoholic alternatives increased 33% nationwide from October 2020 to October 2021. They total $331 million.
- 78% of people buying booze-free options also buy alcoholic beverages.
During a recent visit to Bar and Garden to pick up the monthly wine club bottles — to be consumed next month — we took a look at the non-alcoholic beverage wall.
- Don’t expect some of these alternatives to save you money. Water doesn’t retain flavor as well as alcohol, meaning boozeless spirits use more botanicals, per InsideHook.
- A six-pack of non-alcoholic beer basically costs the same as craft beer.
Here's what we thought of the dry choices.
Six-word reviews of non-alcoholic potions from Bar and Garden:
- Ghia Ginger Le Spritz: Herbal tart fizz for day’s end.
- Curious Elixir No. 1: You campari tell there’s no alcohol.
Six-word reviews of booze-free beverages from Central Market:
- Athletic Brewing Upside Dawn Golden: Tasty enough to make you hoppy.
- Lyre’s Classico: Sweeter, less biting than real Champagne.
Tasha’s take:
- French 75 from Chez Tsiaperas with Amass from B&G: No need to gin up liquor.
- Dry January in six words: Surprisingly refreshing and easier than expected.
