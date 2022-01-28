48 mins ago - Food and Drink

Dallas guide to booze-free drinks in January and beyond

Tasha Tsiaperas
A French 75 and a bottle of non-alcoholic spirits
A homemade French 75 sans alcohol. Photo: Tasha "Spirited Away" Tsiaperas/Axios

Non-alcoholic beverages have come a long way from the days of choosing between a club soda or an O'Doul's.

Why it matters: Sales of the non-alcoholic alternatives increased 33% nationwide from October 2020 to October 2021. They total $331 million.

  • 78% of people buying booze-free options also buy alcoholic beverages.

During a recent visit to Bar and Garden to pick up the monthly wine club bottles — to be consumed next month — we took a look at the non-alcoholic beverage wall.

  • Don’t expect some of these alternatives to save you money. Water doesn’t retain flavor as well as alcohol, meaning boozeless spirits use more botanicals, per InsideHook.
  • A six-pack of non-alcoholic beer basically costs the same as craft beer.
Here's what we thought of the dry choices.

Six-word reviews of non-alcoholic potions from Bar and Garden:

Six-word reviews of booze-free beverages from Central Market:

Tasha’s take:

  • French 75 from Chez Tsiaperas with Amass from B&G: No need to gin up liquor.
  • Dry January in six words: Surprisingly refreshing and easier than expected.

Go deeper: Here are some other options from the DMN.

