Visit the Maurice Sendak exhibit at Fort Worth Public Library

The Fort Worth Public Library features original paintings and illustrations by famed children's author Maurice Sendak until Jan. 31.

Why it matters: Sendak is best-known for "Where the Wild Things Are," but the memorial exhibition features sketches from other works, including operas and musicals.

Details: The illustrator and author wrote more than 100 picture books.

The free exhibit displays a self-portrait of Sendak with Mickey Mouse and posters from "Really Rosie," a musical by Sendak and Carole King.

If you go: The exhibit is at the central library, 500 W. 3rd St., and is open 10am to 8pm Wednesday and Thursday, 10am-6pm Friday and Saturday and 12-6pm Sunday.