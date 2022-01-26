1 hour ago - Things to Do

Visit the Maurice Sendak exhibit at Fort Worth Public Library

Tasha Tsiaperas
Maurice Sendak sketches and drawings hang on a wall
Take a stroll through your childhood. Photo: Tasha "Wild Thing" Tsiaperas / Axios

The Fort Worth Public Library features original paintings and illustrations by famed children's author Maurice Sendak until Jan. 31.

Why it matters: Sendak is best-known for "Where the Wild Things Are," but the memorial exhibition features sketches from other works, including operas and musicals.

Details: The illustrator and author wrote more than 100 picture books.

  • The free exhibit displays a self-portrait of Sendak with Mickey Mouse and posters from "Really Rosie," a musical by Sendak and Carole King.

If you go: The exhibit is at the central library, 500 W. 3rd St., and is open 10am to 8pm Wednesday and Thursday, 10am-6pm Friday and Saturday and 12-6pm Sunday.

