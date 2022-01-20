Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Lynn McBee, a philanthropist and CEO of the Young Women’s Preparatory Network, was recently named Dallas’ workforce czar. She was appointed to the role by Mayor Eric Johnson, her former mayoral opponent.

In the role, McBee will help implement the city’s workforce development efforts.

As part of our regular Screen Time feature, we will examine how some of the most interesting people in North Texas interact with technology. Here’s how McBee clicks:

📱 Device of choice: iPhone

👇 First tap of the day: Check my texts

📰 Go-to news sources: Dallas Morning News, WSJ, D Mag, CultureMap, MySweetCharity

🎶 On rotation: All Adele at the moment because I am going to see her in February!

🎧 Podcast of choice: "Deconstructing Dallas"

💆‍♀️ Most used app: Dry Bar

📚 Reading list: Current: "Waste: One Woman's Fight Against America's Dirty Secret" by Catherine Coleman Flowers. Up next: "Thinking, Fast and Slow" by Daniel Kahneman. Also, anything by Nelson DeMille.

Know someone we should talk to for our next Screen Time? Reach out at [email protected] and tell us.