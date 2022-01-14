Hulk out with Whiskey Cafe's Dry January cocktail

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Is juice a cocktail? It is at Whiskey Cake, which has locations in Plano and Las Colinas.

You can add gin or vodka, but we kept it nonalcoholic for Dry January.

What to order: Hulk — cucumber, basil, pineapple, lemon, honey, soda.

Where: Whiskey Cake, 3225 Regent Blvd., Las Colinas

Cost: $5.50

Pro tip: If you haven’t given up everything fun for your resolutions, get the whiskey cake.

Six-word review: Drink the juice, earn the cake.

🤔 Know of a tasty beverage we should try? Surely we’re not alone in this dry month. Let us know.