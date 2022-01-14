2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Hulk out with Whiskey Cafe's Dry January cocktail

Tasha Tsiaperas
The Hulk cocktail on a table
This drink won’t make you angry. Photo: Tasha “Helth” Tsiaperas/Axios

Is juice a cocktail? It is at Whiskey Cake, which has locations in Plano and Las Colinas.

  • You can add gin or vodka, but we kept it nonalcoholic for Dry January.

What to order: Hulk — cucumber, basil, pineapple, lemon, honey, soda.

Where: Whiskey Cake, 3225 Regent Blvd., Las Colinas

Cost: $5.50

Pro tip: If you haven’t given up everything fun for your resolutions, get the whiskey cake.

Six-word review: Drink the juice, earn the cake.

🤔 Know of a tasty beverage we should try? Surely we’re not alone in this dry month. Let us know.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Dallas stories

No stories could be found

Dallaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more