Dallas will get an economic development corporation

Dallas will establish an economic development corporation to draw more businesses to the city, after the council unanimously approved the measure yesterday.

Why it matters: The corporation would act somewhat independently to develop city-owned properties and attract businesses to Dallas.

The city now joins New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Chicago, Los Angeles and Atlanta with similar economic development programs.

Details: The nonprofit government body would be separate from the economic development department already at City Hall.

The city is using $7 million pandemic relief funds for the next three years to start the corporation, which will be run by a board of directors.

State of play: Mayor Eric Johnson said during a recent State of the City address that Dallas needs to compete with its suburban neighbors to the north to draw employers.

Arlington, Fort Worth Irving, Plano and Richardson each have "well-funded economic development organizations that compete at the highest levels," according to a 2021 report presented to Dallas city leaders.

What they’re saying: "This is a major step forward for our city as we strive to compete more aggressively at the regional, national, and international levels," the mayor tweeted after the vote.