North Texas Covid cases have never been higher

North Texas has more reported cases of COVID than at any other time since the pandemic began.

Dallas County reported 6,589 new coronavirus cases Friday, the highest number of single-day cases on record.

Tarrant County reported nearly 4,000 new cases the same day.

Collin County has also become a hot spot.

Why it matters: While Omicron seems less severe than previous coronavirus strains, the rapid spread has led to staff shortages at area hospitals, since health care personnel have had to quarantine or isolate after exposure.

Health experts say the unvaccinated still face serious risks, but even vaccinated people are suffering harsh flulike symptoms include intense fatigue, sore throats and headaches.

What they’re saying: Dr. Philip Huang, the county’s health director, attributed the skyrocketing numbers to "the impact of holiday gatherings and the Omicron variant itself," according to the Dallas Morning News.

Between the lines: With home testing and people who are sick but not testing at all, the number of positive cases in North Texas is likely much, much higher.

The intrigue: With so many unregulated pop-up test sites showing up across the state, legal experts warn that these locations raise concerns about identity theft.

Legislators and attorneys general in several states including Texas, have said they will be investigating and introducing regulatory legislation overseeing these operations, according to NBC News.

Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee recently called for the FBI to investigate pop-up testing sites.

Our thought bubble: Even vaccinated and boosted people who’ve remained relatively isolated have caught this latest strain, so if you haven’t caught it yet, get ready.