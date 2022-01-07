Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The hottest North Texas ZIP codes for homebuyers in the past 90 days are in the suburbs, according to new data from Opendoor.

Why it matters: There’s strong demand for homes in North Texas, but the hottest ZIP codes are in suburban areas away from the city centers of Dallas and Fort Worth.

Residential prices are up about 25% compared to Feb. 2020, and the market is short of 170,000 homes to keep up with demand.

What they’re saying: "We’re continuing to see an influx of out-of-state buyers relocating to Texas which is great for our economy and culture," said Sharon Brown, Dallas general manager for Opendoor.

About 170,000 people moved to Texas last year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Top ZIP codes:

Denton County: One city, Argyle, has master-plan communities in which homebuyers can build their ideal house on multiple-acre lots, Brown said.

76226 — includes Argyle and Lantana

— includes Argyle and Lantana 75068 — Little Elm

— Little Elm 76227 — includes Aubrey and Little Elm

Northern Collin County: The area offers a lot of home for the price and is drawing out-of-state homebuyers, Brown said. The neighborhoods also offer multi-family and condo options.

75035 — Frisco

— Frisco 75071 — includes McKinney and Celina

— includes McKinney and Celina 75072 — McKinney

Southwest Tarrant County: Most of the hot Dallas-Fort Worth ZIP codes were to the north, but Burleson and Forney were outliers.

76028 — includes Burleson

Northern Tarrant County: The suburban neighborhoods of north Fort Worth, Keller and Saginaw were dubbed "up-and-coming areas" by Opendoor.

76244 — Keller

— Keller 76179 — Saginaw

Kaufman County: This area made the top 10 ZIP codes of Opendoor markets last year.

75126 — Forney

The bottom line: There are multiple analyses on which ZIP codes are attractive to homebuyers and why, but it’s clear that people want to move to North Texas and will continue to do so this year.