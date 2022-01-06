Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration; Chart: Axios Visuals

Dallas has the second highest traffic fatality rate among the most populous cities in the country, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Fort Worth ranks fourth.

Why it matters: Dallas City Council has already adopted the goal to eliminate traffic deaths and reduce severe injuries from crashes by 2030.

Details: The rate of traffic fatalities per 100,000 people was much higher in Dallas than the national average between 2015 and 2019, according to data presented to the City Council yesterday.

In Dallas, there were an average of 14.11 deaths per 100,000 people compared to the national rate of 11.22.

By the numbers: In Dallas, 88% of transportation occurs by vehicle.

36% of severe crashes involve pedestrians.

60% of severe crashes occur on just 8% of Dallas streets.

What they’re saying: "We have to become pedestrian and cycling and scooter-centric," said council member Omar Narvaez during the briefing. "We have to become less car-centric."

What’s next: City staff will consider adding speed control measures, including speed bumps, along particularly dangerous stretches of road.

Backplates with reflective borders are being added to traffic signals.

City staff will evaluate speed limits throughout Dallas and present recommendations to the council by the end of next year.

Our thought bubble: We’re walkers. We want to be able to safely walk in this city without getting honked at while crossing the street in a crosswalk, or worse, having to run for our lives because drivers aren’t paying attention to pedestrians.