Dallas has second-highest U.S. traffic fatality rate
Dallas has the second highest traffic fatality rate among the most populous cities in the country, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
- Fort Worth ranks fourth.
Why it matters: Dallas City Council has already adopted the goal to eliminate traffic deaths and reduce severe injuries from crashes by 2030.
Details: The rate of traffic fatalities per 100,000 people was much higher in Dallas than the national average between 2015 and 2019, according to data presented to the City Council yesterday.
- In Dallas, there were an average of 14.11 deaths per 100,000 people compared to the national rate of 11.22.
By the numbers: In Dallas, 88% of transportation occurs by vehicle.
- 36% of severe crashes involve pedestrians.
- 60% of severe crashes occur on just 8% of Dallas streets.
What they’re saying: "We have to become pedestrian and cycling and scooter-centric," said council member Omar Narvaez during the briefing. "We have to become less car-centric."
What’s next: City staff will consider adding speed control measures, including speed bumps, along particularly dangerous stretches of road.
- Backplates with reflective borders are being added to traffic signals.
- City staff will evaluate speed limits throughout Dallas and present recommendations to the council by the end of next year.
Our thought bubble: We’re walkers. We want to be able to safely walk in this city without getting honked at while crossing the street in a crosswalk, or worse, having to run for our lives because drivers aren’t paying attention to pedestrians.
