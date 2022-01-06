58 mins ago - News

Dallas has second-highest U.S. traffic fatality rate

Tasha Tsiaperas
Data: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration; Chart: Axios Visuals
Data: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration; Chart: Axios Visuals

Dallas has the second highest traffic fatality rate among the most populous cities in the country, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

  • Fort Worth ranks fourth.

Why it matters: Dallas City Council has already adopted the goal to eliminate traffic deaths and reduce severe injuries from crashes by 2030.

Details: The rate of traffic fatalities per 100,000 people was much higher in Dallas than the national average between 2015 and 2019, according to data presented to the City Council yesterday.

  • In Dallas, there were an average of 14.11 deaths per 100,000 people compared to the national rate of 11.22.

By the numbers: In Dallas, 88% of transportation occurs by vehicle.

  • 36% of severe crashes involve pedestrians.
  • 60% of severe crashes occur on just 8% of Dallas streets.

What they’re saying: "We have to become pedestrian and cycling and scooter-centric," said council member Omar Narvaez during the briefing. "We have to become less car-centric."

What’s next: City staff will consider adding speed control measures, including speed bumps, along particularly dangerous stretches of road.

  • Backplates with reflective borders are being added to traffic signals.
  • City staff will evaluate speed limits throughout Dallas and present recommendations to the council by the end of next year.

Our thought bubble: We’re walkers. We want to be able to safely walk in this city without getting honked at while crossing the street in a crosswalk, or worse, having to run for our lives because drivers aren’t paying attention to pedestrians.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Dallas stories

No stories could be found

Dallaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more