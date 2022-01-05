View Van Gogh's olive groves at Dallas Museum of Art

Van Gogh and the Olive Groves is on display at the Dallas Museum of Art for one more month.

The 15-painting series was co-organized with the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam.

Why it matters: The exhibit, which closes Feb. 6, goes beyond the starry night that Vincent Van Gogh is best known for and offers a glimpse into the final year of the artist’s life through his view on one subject: olive trees.

The intrigue: The Dallas exhibition is the first to focus solely on the olive grove series and also features an analysis of the artist’s process and writings.

A research team, including two DMA employees, examined the paints used in the olive grove series and looked at microscopic details of the paintings to establish a timeline of the works.

Our thought bubble: We have never thought so much about how certain dyes in paints and the passage of time can affect the appearance of the final artwork more than a century after the artist’s death.

If you go: While admission to the museum is free, adult admission to the Van Gogh exhibit is $20 on weekdays and $25 on weekends.