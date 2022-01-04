Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Builders of Hope, a Dallas nonprofit, is building new homes for lower- and middle-income families.

All eight houses Builders of Hope constructed last year, in the Mill City neighborhood just south of Fair Park, were priced between $165,000 and $185,000, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Why it matters: For years, local leaders have struggled to find a way for lower- and middle-income residents to afford housing and for homeowners in gentrifying neighborhoods to keep their current homes amid skyrocketing prices.

Context: In Dallas, the City Council is considering a new plan that would address racial equity, taking into account historic discrimination, especially along the north-south divide.

It’s virtually impossible to find a new home for under $200,000 in the region.

Details: The waiting list of pre-qualified buyers for Builders for Hope homes has more than 200 names.

Buyers must make below the Dallas median household income.

The group also works with neighborhood associations and provides small grants to neighborhood schools to boost student learning and provide home repair support.

What they’re saying: “Many times, people invested in these communities when it was not desirable,” the nonprofit’s president and CEO, James Armstrong III, told the DMN’s Dianne Solis. “Self-determination is needed and it is cultivated by Builders of Hope.”

Our thought bubble: If this model could be replicated across the city, we’d be a lot closer to solving our affordable housing crisis.

What we’re watching: Dallas City leaders will host four community meetings on the racial equity audit.

Worthy of your time: Check out Solis’ entire feature about Armstrong and Builders of Hope.