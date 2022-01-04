3 hours ago - Real Estate

Dallas nonprofit builds affordable lower and middle income housing

Michael Mooney
Builders of Hope, a Dallas nonprofit, is building new homes for lower- and middle-income families.

  • All eight houses Builders of Hope constructed last year, in the Mill City neighborhood just south of Fair Park, were priced between $165,000 and $185,000, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Why it matters: For years, local leaders have struggled to find a way for lower- and middle-income residents to afford housing and for homeowners in gentrifying neighborhoods to keep their current homes amid skyrocketing prices.

Context: In Dallas, the City Council is considering a new plan that would address racial equity, taking into account historic discrimination, especially along the north-south divide.

  • It’s virtually impossible to find a new home for under $200,000 in the region.

Details: The waiting list of pre-qualified buyers for Builders for Hope homes has more than 200 names.

  • Buyers must make below the Dallas median household income.
  • The group also works with neighborhood associations and provides small grants to neighborhood schools to boost student learning and provide home repair support.

What they’re saying: “Many times, people invested in these communities when it was not desirable,” the nonprofit’s president and CEO, James Armstrong III, told the DMN’s Dianne Solis. “Self-determination is needed and it is cultivated by Builders of Hope.”

  • Our thought bubble: If this model could be replicated across the city, we’d be a lot closer to solving our affordable housing crisis.

What we’re watching: Dallas City leaders will host four community meetings on the racial equity audit.

Worthy of your time: Check out Solis’ entire feature about Armstrong and Builders of Hope.

