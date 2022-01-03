Our readers' best North Texas predictions for 2022

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

At the end of last year, Axios Dallas asked readers to tell us what they thought this new year might have in store for North Texas.

Whew boy, did they deliver some spectacular prognostications.

Here are a few of the choice forecasts readers sent in:

Patrick D.: Poorly protected gas-fired generating plants will fail again, crashing the Texas grid again. This creates an excuse to burn books to warm Texans who cannot afford to fly to Cancun.

Joni C.: The public will finally learn about Mayor Johnson's very surprising tattoo.

Syed F.: Someone at 1500 Marilla will vote for strong ethics reform and almost immediately get caught with a hand in the cookie jar.

Trish H.: The city of Dallas will come full circle and ban bans.

Dominique A.: At least one of the losing gubernatorial candidates will claim the reason is voter fraud.

Tom W.: Texas conservatives will start etching short quotes from the 1619 Project onto the barrels of their guns.

Michael M.: The Cowboys will find some creative new way to obliterate the hearts of the fans right when it hurts the most.