A bonkers front yard pop culture smorgasbord extravaganza in Allen
An otherwise unremarkable house on a cul-de-sac in Allen has taken the tradition of front yard holiday decorating to an insane — and insanely compelling — new level.
What's happening: The home known as the "Movie House" has a looping seven-minute show that coordinates thousands of lights, a variety of window displays, projections, a fog dispenser and clips from just about every popular Christmas movie and song from the last 30 years.
- Passersby can tune their radios to a station listed in front of the house to hear the synchronized sound bites and holiday music.
Details: The house is at 1600 Wagon Wheel Drive, in Allen.
Some of the movies we caught clips of:
🏠 "Home Alone"
🧳 "Christmas Vacation"
🧝 "Elf"
😠 "Scrooged"
👼🏼 "It's a Wonderful Life"
🚂 "Polar Express"
💥 "Die Hard"
The intrigue: It's not immediately clear who's spending so much time and money on this, or exactly why, but we want to know more.
Go deeper: If you can't make it up to Allen, you can watch YouTube videos of the display here, here and here.
Our thought bubble: It's intense.
- And amazing.
- And those poor neighbors.
