An otherwise unremarkable house on a cul-de-sac in Allen has taken the tradition of front yard holiday decorating to an insane — and insanely compelling — new level.

What's happening: The home known as the "Movie House" has a looping seven-minute show that coordinates thousands of lights, a variety of window displays, projections, a fog dispenser and clips from just about every popular Christmas movie and song from the last 30 years.

Passersby can tune their radios to a station listed in front of the house to hear the synchronized sound bites and holiday music.

Details: The house is at 1600 Wagon Wheel Drive, in Allen.

Some of the movies we caught clips of:

🏠 "Home Alone"

🧳 "Christmas Vacation"

🧝 "Elf"

😠 "Scrooged"

👼🏼 "It's a Wonderful Life"

🚂 "Polar Express"

💥 "Die Hard"

The intrigue: It's not immediately clear who's spending so much time and money on this, or exactly why, but we want to know more.

Go deeper: If you can't make it up to Allen, you can watch YouTube videos of the display here, here and here.

Our thought bubble: It's intense.