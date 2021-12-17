Dallas could ban dog, cat sales in pet stores

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

City leaders may ban dog and cat sales in pet stores, a move that would slow a system that rewards bad breeders for pumping out puppies.

Why it matters: Hundreds of animals are transported into Dallas from out-of-state puppy mills each year, many just 8 weeks old and sick.

Context: Nine Texas cities already have such bans on the books, including Austin and Fort Worth, and Dallas supported legislation that would've created a similar prohibition statewide.

Meanwhile, Dallas Animal Services is trying to find homes for 90% of the dogs and cats it takes in each year.

A ban on pet store sales would "support Dallas Animal Services by moving the local pet market towards shelters and rescues," according to a presentation this month at the quality of life, arts and culture committee.

Of note: Pet ownership has increased during the pandemic to an estimated 70% of U.S. households, according to results of a survey conducted by the American Pet Products Association.

What they're saying: Americans spend billions on their pets each year.

"No pet store has to sell puppies in order to be a successful business," Lauren Loney, the state director of the Humane Society of the United States, told council members during a recent briefing.

What's next: The city's animal advisory commission will be briefed on a ban in January and the full City Council may vote on the ordinance in February.

Our thought bubble: Adopt, don't shop.