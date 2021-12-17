Books by Dallas authors that would make great gifts

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

There aren't many gifts as good as great literature — and North Texas produces more than our fair share.

Deep Vellum founder Will Evans gave Axios a diverse list of books by local authors that came out in 2021, some published by Deep Vellum and others published elsewhere.

What they're saying: "I know I'm leaving something out that I'll regret!" Evans told Axios.

Here are his picks:

Nonfiction

"The Accommodation" by Jim Schutze (originally published in 1987, re-issued this year)

"I See You Big German: Dirk Nowitzki and What He Means to Dallas (And Me)" by Zac Crain

"A Pedestrian's Recent History of Dallas" a photography book also by Zac Crain

"The Tiny Bee That Hovers at the Center of the World" by David Searcy

"The Museum of Whales You Will Never See: And Other Excursions to Iceland's Most Unusual Museums" by A. Kendra Greene

Fiction

"Jack Ruby and the Origins of the Avant-Garde in Dallas & Other Stories" by Robert Trammell

"penny candy: a confection" a play set in Pleasant Grove, by Jonathan Norton

"A Grave is Given Supper" by Mike Soto

"FEM" by Magda Cârneci, translated by Sean Cotter of UT-Dallas

"The Collection Plate" by Kendra Allen

"Above Us the Milky Way" by Fowzia Karimi, (which technically came out in 2020, but who's counting?)

Poetry

"Oak Cliff-Hangers" by Sherrie Zantea

"Welcome to Midland" by Logen Cure