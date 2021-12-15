The economics of a new Dallas convention center are foggy

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

As Dallas inches toward renovating or rebuilding the convention center, some important questions haven’t been answered.

Why it matters: Whether it’s a renovation or total rebuild of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, the project would cost billions and completely remake an important corner of downtown Dallas.

Driving the news: An engineering and design firm hired by the city recommended totally rebuilding the convention center, with a “signature entrance” facing Lamar Street, the most expensive option available.

The consultants told the city that a new convention center would spark more development downtown and bring in billions in spending and new property taxes.

Yes, but: Experts have picked apart the math on similar claims about convention centers, and the resulting economic impacts are foggy at best.

A professor at UTSA wrote a 500-page book on the subject called “Convention Center Follies.”

Flashback: The City Council approved a plan to pay for the new or rebuilt convention center using hotel taxes that would have otherwise gone to the state.

Other options the city is considering include a $500 million renovation and a $1 billion expansion of the current building.

The convention center is mostly paid for with bonds pledged against revenue, but if the center ever fails to repay that money, the burden falls to taxpayers.

Context: Dallas still owes more than $200 million on the current convention center and $400 million on the city-owned Omni Hotel in the same part of downtown.

What they’re saying: “This includes the redevelopment of a portion of downtown that’s historically turned its back on south Dallas and effectively served as a barrier to development in the southern sector,” Rosa Fleming, Dallas’ director for convention and event services, told the DMN last week.

The other side: “This is a land grab, and it is at the expense of our taxpayers,” Council member Cara Mendelsohn told the paper.

The intrigue: The convention center project hasn’t received a lot of local attention — or a ton of opposition — despite the eye-popping cost.

Our thought bubble: The last two years have taught us that the gathering-huge-groups-in-person business is not tremendously reliable.