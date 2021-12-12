Breaking down Vegas' expectations for Cowboys glory this year
Does Dallas really have a chance of winning the Super Bowl? Could Dak really be the league MVP?
- The keen minds at Action Network have amalgamated the online odds of just about every NFL futures bet you could imagine.
We took the liberty of translating the numbers from gambling parlance into everyday fractions.
Here are a few we found interesting:
- The Cowboys make the playoffs: 99%
- The Cowboys win the division: 85%
- The Cowboys win the NFC: 14%
- The Cowboys win the Super Bowl: 7%
- Dak named MVP: 7%
- Dak named Comeback Player of the Year: 33%
- Micah Parsons named Defensive Rookie of the Year: 55%
- Micah Parsons named Defensive Player of the Year: 5%
- Trevon Diggs named Defensive Player of the Year: 14%
- Simi Fehoko named Offensive Rookie of the Year: 0.2%
More Dallas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.