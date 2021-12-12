Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Breaking down Vegas' expectations for Cowboys glory this year

Does Dallas really have a chance of winning the Super Bowl? Could Dak really be the league MVP?

The keen minds at Action Network have amalgamated the online odds of just about every NFL futures bet you could imagine.

We took the liberty of translating the numbers from gambling parlance into everyday fractions.

Here are a few we found interesting: