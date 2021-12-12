1 hour ago - Sports
History lesson: What's changed since the Cowboys' last Super Bowl in 1996
Michael Mooney
Just two boys from Arkansas, sharing a powerful laugh while Barry Switzer appaluds. Photo: Joyce Naltchayan/AFP via Getty Images

When the Cowboys last won the Super Bowl in 1996, QB Dak Prescott was not yet 3 years old.

  • Your favorite newsletter writers refuse to say how old they were.

Some curios from that year:

  • 📬 First-class postage stamp: $.32
  • ⛽️ A gallon of gas: $1.23
  • 🎟 Regular season ticket at Texas Stadium: $32
  • 🏠 Median house price in D-FW: $98,653

The most popular things in America the week of that game?

  • 📺 TV show: "ER." (Followed by "Seinfeld" and "Friends.")
  • 🎞 Movie: "Mr. Holland’s Opus."
  • 📚 Books: Fiction: "Intensity" by Dean Koontz. Nonfiction: "The Road Ahead" by Bill Gates.
  • 💻 Website: AOL. (Followed by Webcrawler and Netscape.)

What's happened since then:

  • 🗳️ We’ve had six entire presidential terms.
  • 📶 Modern WiFi was invented.
  • 💰 If you invested $1,000 in Amazon stock, it would be worth $2 million now.
  • 🙃 The Cowboys have had 25 different starting quarterbacks.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Dallas stories

No stories could be found

Dallaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more