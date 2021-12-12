Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

History lesson: What's changed since the Cowboys' last Super Bowl in 1996

When the Cowboys last won the Super Bowl in 1996, QB Dak Prescott was not yet 3 years old.

Your favorite newsletter writers refuse to say how old they were.

Some curios from that year:

📬 First-class postage stamp: $.32

$.32 ⛽️ A gallon of gas: $1.23

$1.23 🎟 Regular season ticket at Texas Stadium: $32

$32 🏠 Median house price in D-FW: $98,653

The most popular things in America the week of that game?

What's happened since then: