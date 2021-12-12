History lesson: What's changed since the Cowboys' last Super Bowl in 1996
When the Cowboys last won the Super Bowl in 1996, QB Dak Prescott was not yet 3 years old.
- Your favorite newsletter writers refuse to say how old they were.
Some curios from that year:
- 📬 First-class postage stamp: $.32
- ⛽️ A gallon of gas: $1.23
- 🎟 Regular season ticket at Texas Stadium: $32
- 🏠 Median house price in D-FW: $98,653
The most popular things in America the week of that game?
- 📺 TV show: "ER." (Followed by "Seinfeld" and "Friends.")
- 🎞 Movie: "Mr. Holland’s Opus."
- 📚 Books: Fiction: "Intensity" by Dean Koontz. Nonfiction: "The Road Ahead" by Bill Gates.
- 💻 Website: AOL. (Followed by Webcrawler and Netscape.)
What's happened since then:
- 🗳️ We’ve had six entire presidential terms.
- 📶 Modern WiFi was invented.
- 💰 If you invested $1,000 in Amazon stock, it would be worth $2 million now.
- 🙃 The Cowboys have had 25 different starting quarterbacks.
More Dallas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.