5 great places to watch a Cowboys game if you don't have tickets

If you don’t have tickets, the best place to watch a Cowboys game is any place that allows you to triumphantly cheer or sob in flustered defeat.
- So probably your own living room.
But if you want to share your love (or hate) of our fair football squad with strangers, we have you covered.
Here are a few public places around North Texas where you can celebrate or commiserate:
Texas Live!: 1650 E Randol Mill Rd, Arlington
- Six-word review: So many bars, so much food.
The Owners Box: 555 S Lamar St, Dallas (inside the Omni Dallas Hotel)
- Six-word review: Hotel bar disguised as sports bar.
City Works: 3680 The Star Blvd #1300, Frisco (at The Star)
- Six-word review: 90 beers, huge menu, really loud.
Henderson Tap House: 2323 N Henderson Ave, Suite 101-102, Dallas
- Six-word review: Pet a dog on the patio.
AT&T Stadium: 1 AT&T Way, Arlington (Yes, even if you don’t have tickets.)
- You can get "standing room only" tickets for $30, but you can also watch the game with the many, many tailgaters who set up projectors and big screens in the parking lot.
- Six-word review: BYOB is the way to go.
More Dallas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.