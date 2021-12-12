Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

5 great places to watch a Cowboys game if you don't have tickets

If you don’t have tickets, the best place to watch a Cowboys game is any place that allows you to triumphantly cheer or sob in flustered defeat.

So probably your own living room.

But if you want to share your love (or hate) of our fair football squad with strangers, we have you covered.

Here are a few public places around North Texas where you can celebrate or commiserate:

Texas Live!: 1650 E Randol Mill Rd, Arlington

Six-word review: So many bars, so much food.

The Owners Box: 555 S Lamar St, Dallas (inside the Omni Dallas Hotel)

Six-word review: Hotel bar disguised as sports bar.

City Works: 3680 The Star Blvd #1300, Frisco (at The Star)

Six-word review: 90 beers, huge menu, really loud.

Henderson Tap House: 2323 N Henderson Ave, Suite 101-102, Dallas

Six-word review: Pet a dog on the patio.

AT&T Stadium: 1 AT&T Way, Arlington (Yes, even if you don’t have tickets.)