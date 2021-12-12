1 hour ago - Sports
5 great places to watch a Cowboys game if you don't have tickets
Michael Mooney
Texas Live! lives up to that exclamation point. Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

If you don’t have tickets, the best place to watch a Cowboys game is any place that allows you to triumphantly cheer or sob in flustered defeat.

  • So probably your own living room.

But if you want to share your love (or hate) of our fair football squad with strangers, we have you covered.

Here are a few public places around North Texas where you can celebrate or commiserate:

Texas Live!: 1650 E Randol Mill Rd, Arlington

  • Six-word review: So many bars, so much food.

The Owners Box: 555 S Lamar St, Dallas (inside the Omni Dallas Hotel)

  • Six-word review: Hotel bar disguised as sports bar.

City Works: 3680 The Star Blvd #1300, Frisco (at The Star)

  • Six-word review: 90 beers, huge menu, really loud.

Henderson Tap House: 2323 N Henderson Ave, Suite 101-102, Dallas

  • Six-word review: Pet a dog on the patio.

AT&T Stadium: 1 AT&T Way, Arlington (Yes, even if you don’t have tickets.)

  • You can get "standing room only" tickets for $30, but you can also watch the game with the many, many tailgaters who set up projectors and big screens in the parking lot.
  • Six-word review: BYOB is the way to go.
