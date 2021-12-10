14 mins ago - Things to Do
Things to do this weekend in DFW
Tasha Tsiaperas
Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Be not afraid to get to the honkytonk and see Charley Crockett perform at Billy Bob’s Texas.

  • Doors open at 6pm Friday. Crockett takes the stage at 10pm at 2520 Rodeo Plaza in Fort Worth. Standing room tickets are $20.

Attend “Black Nativity,'' a show inspired by Langston Hughes’ retelling of the nativity story.

  • 8pm Friday and Saturday at Bishop Arts Theatre Center in Dallas at 215 South Tyler St. Tickets are $20 in advance.

Pay reverence to a new art exhibition opening at the South Dallas Cultural Center. SoFar Sounds will be featured as well.

  • 5pm Friday at 3400 S Fitzhugh Ave. Music lounge opens at 8pm. The exhibition is free. $22 for the show.

Leave the week’s rat race and hop in a human hamster wheel at the final weekend of Christmas on the Farm in Aubrey. Christmas trees will be for sale.

  • 12-9pm Friday through Sunday at 1042 W Sherman Drive in Aubrey. $15.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Dallas stories

No stories could be found

Dallaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more