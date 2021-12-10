Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Things to do this weekend in DFW

Be not afraid to get to the honkytonk and see Charley Crockett perform at Billy Bob’s Texas.

Doors open at 6pm Friday. Crockett takes the stage at 10pm at 2520 Rodeo Plaza in Fort Worth. Standing room tickets are $20.

Attend “Black Nativity,'' a show inspired by Langston Hughes’ retelling of the nativity story.

8pm Friday and Saturday at Bishop Arts Theatre Center in Dallas at 215 South Tyler St. Tickets are $20 in advance.

Pay reverence to a new art exhibition opening at the South Dallas Cultural Center. SoFar Sounds will be featured as well.

5pm Friday at 3400 S Fitzhugh Ave. Music lounge opens at 8pm. The exhibition is free. $22 for the show.

Leave the week’s rat race and hop in a human hamster wheel at the final weekend of Christmas on the Farm in Aubrey. Christmas trees will be for sale.