Things to do this weekend in DFW
Be not afraid to get to the honkytonk and see Charley Crockett perform at Billy Bob’s Texas.
- Doors open at 6pm Friday. Crockett takes the stage at 10pm at 2520 Rodeo Plaza in Fort Worth. Standing room tickets are $20.
Attend “Black Nativity,'' a show inspired by Langston Hughes’ retelling of the nativity story.
- 8pm Friday and Saturday at Bishop Arts Theatre Center in Dallas at 215 South Tyler St. Tickets are $20 in advance.
Pay reverence to a new art exhibition opening at the South Dallas Cultural Center. SoFar Sounds will be featured as well.
- 5pm Friday at 3400 S Fitzhugh Ave. Music lounge opens at 8pm. The exhibition is free. $22 for the show.
Leave the week’s rat race and hop in a human hamster wheel at the final weekend of Christmas on the Farm in Aubrey. Christmas trees will be for sale.
- 12-9pm Friday through Sunday at 1042 W Sherman Drive in Aubrey. $15.
