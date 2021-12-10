Dallas' Local Oak bar is closing forever

A beloved neighborhood bar in Bishop Arts is closing its doors forever this weekend.

The block occupied by The Local Oak and Ten Bells will become another new apartment complex.

Why it matters: The Local Oak has been a fixture in North Oak Cliff for a decade, especially popular among local residents and the service community. Now it’s another establishment that did not survive Bishop Arts’ redevelopment.

Ten Bells will relocate to a new spot one block over, on Eighth Street.

What’s happening: Dallas-based developer Alamo Manhattan is planning to build a $43 million mixed-use project that will include 10,000 square feet of retail space and more than 200 apartment units.

The irony: These popular pubs have been a key part of why Bishop Arts has become the kind of place where developers want to put giant apartment buildings.

What they’re saying: “The Oak Cliff neighborhood will always be a part of my extended family and has allowed me to grow not only as a business, but also as an individual,” TLO owner Alycen Cuellar told Axios. “It has been a pure joy to meet so many wonderful people and see so many family’s grow over the last decade gathering together!”

The Local Oak will have a goodbye party Saturday and a last-call brunch Sunday.

What we’re watching: Cuellar is starting a new business in 2022: Chef Crafted Kitchens, which will focus on catering, special events and artisanal culinary products.

Our thought bubble: The Local Oak was Mike’s favorite bar for years. It’s been the setting for birthdays, book-release parties and countless random get togethers that have gone deep into the night. This feels like the end of an era.