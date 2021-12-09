Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Selena Gomez is making a documentary about the 2013 Southlake cartel murder

Selena Gomez is producing a Spanish-language documentary about the 2013 cartel-related murder in Southlake’s Town Square.

Why it matters: The shocking murder of cartel attorney Juan Jesús Guerrero Chapa, in such a tony suburb, revealed how thoroughly entrenched Mexican cartels and their affiliates have become in North Texas.

What’s happening: Gomez, a native of Grand Prairie, and her company, July Moon Productions, will produce the true crime docuseries, called “Mi Vecino, El Cartel” (“The Cartel Among Us”) for Univision’s forthcoming subscription streaming service.

Gomez also produced the Netflix series “13 Reasons Why,” but this will be her first Spanish-language series.

Blackfin, the production company behind Netflix’s crazy-popular doc series about murderous NFLer Aaron Hernandez, will also produce the new cartel series.

Of note: The cartel boss known as “El Gato,” who allegedly masterminded the Southlake killing, is still at large. He was added to the FBI’s most wanted list last year.

