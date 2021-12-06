Environmentalist's podcast draws warning from Fort Worth intel group

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

An intelligence exchange center in Fort Worth raised alarms about a fringe Swedish environmentalist in a domestic terror bulletin shared with law enforcement officials around the country, according to Politico.

On an episode of the "New Yorker Radio Hour," activist and author Andreas Malm called for the sabotage of energy infrastructure.

Why it matters: Most discussion about domestic terrorism has focused on right-wing extremists and insurrectionists, but this intelligence bulletin reveals concerns within Texas law enforcement about left-wing environmental activism.

Malm told Politico that he is “deeply troubled” to be associated with terrorism.

What’s happening: In a three-page document dated Oct. 7, the Fort Worth Intelligence Exchange flagged Malm, who released a book this January titled “How to Blow Up a Pipeline.”

The bulletin described the situation as a “medium threat” to the local community.

What they’re saying: “Malm encourages pipeline sabotage and property destruction and questions whether the climate movement would succeed with a stance of absolute nonviolence,” the bulletin states.

The other side: “Of course it's an incitement to action, and of course that was my intent. But terrorism? Absolutely not,” Malm told Politico, while also noting that any destruction “must not” harm human life.

Context: The Fort Worth Intelligence Exchange, housed inside the Fort Worth Police Department, is one of 80 intelligence-sharing fusion centers around the country set up after the Sept. 11 terror attacks. These “situational awareness” bulletins are not meant for the public.

The bottom line: The bulletin states clearly that there are no specific credible threats right now, but police are obviously worried other people might be inspired by Malm’s sentiments.