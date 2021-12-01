Screen Time with Taylor Toynes
Taylor Toynes started collecting school supplies for his students in 2014 in south Oak Cliff. That effort turned into the nonprofit For Oak Cliff.
- As executive director, Toynes focuses on community building and educational improvements in Oak Cliff. He also advocates for increasing park space in southern Dallas.
- As part of our regular Screen Time feature, we examine how some of the most interesting people in North Texas interact with technology. Here’s how Toynes clicks…
Device of choice: iPhone
First tap of the day: The Bible app
Go-to news sources: Apple News app and the Dallas Morning News
On rotation: Jay-Z, Nipsey Hussle, Kanye West, J-Cole, Meek Mill
Podcast of choice: Million Dollaz Worth of Game
Most used app: Tidal
Reading list: I'm currently reading “From Zero to One” and Plato's "Republic." I also constantly read my Bible.
