Screen Time with Taylor Toynes

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Taylor Toynes started collecting school supplies for his students in 2014 in south Oak Cliff. That effort turned into the nonprofit For Oak Cliff.

As executive director, Toynes focuses on community building and educational improvements in Oak Cliff. He also advocates for increasing park space in southern Dallas.

As part of our regular Screen Time feature, we examine how some of the most interesting people in North Texas interact with technology. Here’s how Toynes clicks…

Device of choice: iPhone

First tap of the day: The Bible app

Go-to news sources: Apple News app and the Dallas Morning News

On rotation: Jay-Z, Nipsey Hussle, Kanye West, J-Cole, Meek Mill

Podcast of choice: Million Dollaz Worth of Game

Most used app: Tidal

Reading list: I'm currently reading “From Zero to One” and Plato's "Republic." I also constantly read my Bible.