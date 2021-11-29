38 mins ago - COVID
How to get the COVID-19 booster in North Texas
Tasha Tsiaperas
Illustration of a syringe bent into the shape of a number three
Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The new Omicron COVID-19 variant will "inevitably" be found in America, health officials say. Cases have already been reported in several countries in the days since it was identified.

Why it matters: National health experts say it’s not time to worry, but it is time to get vaccinated if you’re not already, or get a booster shot.

Details: The World Health Organization said Omicron "has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning."

What they’re saying: "There’s no reason to panic. But it is a great reason to go get boosted," Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Dana Bash on CNN’s "State of the Union."

So far, nearly 63% of the U.S. population over the age of 5 is fully vaccinated. In Texas, nearly 59% of people over 5 are fully vaccinated.

  • 18% of fully vaccinated Texans have received the booster.

Here’s how to get vaccinated or get a booster shot:

In Dallas County, health officials have on Sundays reopened the Fair Park vaccination site, which offers first, second and booster shots. Vaccines are also available at the county’s immunization clinics.

Our thought bubble: The day after the booster feels much like the day after the second shot. If you felt kinda crummy then, you might feel that again for about 24 hours after getting boosted.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Dallas stories

No stories could be found

Dallaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more