How to get the COVID-19 booster in North Texas

The new Omicron COVID-19 variant will "inevitably" be found in America, health officials say. Cases have already been reported in several countries in the days since it was identified.

Why it matters: National health experts say it’s not time to worry, but it is time to get vaccinated if you’re not already, or get a booster shot.

Boosters are now recommended for all adults.

Details: The World Health Organization said Omicron "has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning."

What they’re saying: "There’s no reason to panic. But it is a great reason to go get boosted," Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Dana Bash on CNN’s "State of the Union."

So far, nearly 63% of the U.S. population over the age of 5 is fully vaccinated. In Texas, nearly 59% of people over 5 are fully vaccinated.

18% of fully vaccinated Texans have received the booster.

Here’s how to get vaccinated or get a booster shot:

In Dallas County, health officials have on Sundays reopened the Fair Park vaccination site, which offers first, second and booster shots. Vaccines are also available at the county’s immunization clinics.

Tarrant County has a vaccine finder and posts online about pop-up clinics.

Denton County has an online vaccine registration portal.

Collin County also has an online vaccine registration portal.

Our thought bubble: The day after the booster feels much like the day after the second shot. If you felt kinda crummy then, you might feel that again for about 24 hours after getting boosted.