Job numbers are up and unemployment is down in Texas

The Dallas-Fort Worth metro area’s unemployment rate in October dropped slightly from September, according to data released by the Texas Workforce Commission.

Why it matters: Unemployment in North Texas remains below the national and statewide averages.

The D-FW unemployment rate has dropped 2% since last year, from 6.2% to 4.2%.

The state added 56,600 total nonagricultural jobs over the month.

The big picture: Statewide and local unemployment rates appear to be rebounding from peak levels during the pandemic but both are still above pre-pandemic rates.

What they’re saying: "Our labor market numbers continue to signal that Texas has jobs for those looking to take the next step in their career," TWC Chairperson Bryan Daniel said in a statement.

Gov. Greg Abbott, who is running for re-election, tweeted from his personal account that job loss in Texas was lower than across the U.S. “This is because Texas did not lock down like so many other states,” Abbott tweeted. “Our job growth is roaring back.”

Yes, but: Black and Hispanic unemployment rates remain well above the rates of their white counterparts, according to an analysis by nonpartisan think tank, the Economic Policy Institute.