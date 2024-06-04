Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Smart Growth America; Chart: Axios Visuals Columbus streets have gotten more dangerous for pedestrians in recent years, per new research from the transportation advocacy group Smart Growth America. Why it matters: Far more pedestrians are dying on American roadways now than in the recent past, particularly those living in poorer, more diverse communities.

Unsafe streets might be one reason why Columbus residents are walking less frequently, a trend with its own negative health consequences.

By the numbers: 7,522 pedestrians were struck and killed across the U.S. in 2022, per Smart Growth America's latest "Dangerous by Design" report.

That is a 40-year high and a 75% increase from 2010.

Zoom in: The Columbus metro area recorded 170 pedestrian deaths between 2018-2022, a spike from the 116 tallied in the preceding five-year span.

The 2018-2022 figure resulted in an average annual rate of 1.59 deaths per 100,000 residents, ranking the city 67th out of the biggest 101 metro areas.

The big picture: Research shows higher rates of pedestrian deaths in areas with lower median household incomes, as well as higher rates among Hispanic, Black and Native Americans compared to the white population.

A local study previously found that pedestrians are more likely to be blamed for crashes in poorer Columbus neighborhoods.

What they're saying: "Our nation's streets are dangerous by design, designed primarily to move cars quickly at the expense of keeping everyone safe," a report summary reads.

"Unfortunately, this crisis will continue to get worse until those in power finally make safety for everyone who uses our roads a top priority."

Between the lines: Tampa ranked 8th, with a pedestrian death rate of 3.75 per 100,000, as highlighted by an Axios reporter who trekked 39 dangerous miles across the city.

That inspired a similar journey by Axios Columbus that began at a Far West Side Kroger store. The lack of sidewalk nearby forced our reporter to immediately cross five lanes of traffic without safe lights or markings.

Last week, a pedestrian was killed while crossing West Broad Street next to that Kroger.

Two days later, a man was struck and killed on a North High Street crosswalk in Clintonville.

Yesterday morning, I-71 was shut down in North Linden after a pedestrian was killed on the highway.

What we're watching: If a collection of city and state initiatives will eventually reverse this trend.