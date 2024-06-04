9 hours ago - News

Report: Columbus streets are "dangerous by design"

The column chart shows a steady increase in estimated annual U.S. pedestrian deaths from 4,779 in 2013 to 7,522 in 2022, with a notable jump between 2015 and 2016 as well as between 2020 and 2021.
Data: Smart Growth America; Chart: Axios Visuals

Columbus streets have gotten more dangerous for pedestrians in recent years, per new research from the transportation advocacy group Smart Growth America.

Why it matters: Far more pedestrians are dying on American roadways now than in the recent past, particularly those living in poorer, more diverse communities.

  • Unsafe streets might be one reason why Columbus residents are walking less frequently, a trend with its own negative health consequences.

By the numbers: 7,522 pedestrians were struck and killed across the U.S. in 2022, per Smart Growth America's latest "Dangerous by Design" report.

  • That is a 40-year high and a 75% increase from 2010.

Zoom in: The Columbus metro area recorded 170 pedestrian deaths between 2018-2022, a spike from the 116 tallied in the preceding five-year span.

  • The 2018-2022 figure resulted in an average annual rate of 1.59 deaths per 100,000 residents, ranking the city 67th out of the biggest 101 metro areas.

The big picture: Research shows higher rates of pedestrian deaths in areas with lower median household incomes, as well as higher rates among Hispanic, Black and Native Americans compared to the white population.

  • A local study previously found that pedestrians are more likely to be blamed for crashes in poorer Columbus neighborhoods.

What they're saying: "Our nation's streets are dangerous by design, designed primarily to move cars quickly at the expense of keeping everyone safe," a report summary reads.

  • "Unfortunately, this crisis will continue to get worse until those in power finally make safety for everyone who uses our roads a top priority."

Between the lines: Tampa ranked 8th, with a pedestrian death rate of 3.75 per 100,000, as highlighted by an Axios reporter who trekked 39 dangerous miles across the city.

  • That inspired a similar journey by Axios Columbus that began at a Far West Side Kroger store. The lack of sidewalk nearby forced our reporter to immediately cross five lanes of traffic without safe lights or markings.

Two days later, a man was struck and killed on a North High Street crosswalk in Clintonville.

What we're watching: If a collection of city and state initiatives will eventually reverse this trend.

