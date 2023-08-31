Lessons from a long walk down Broad Street

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Tyler Buchanan; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step, the old saying goes.

Treading the news: I left a West Side parking lot the morning of Aug. 16 with one goal in mind: Walk the length of Broad Street to the opposite end of Columbus.

Why it matters: Broad Street encapsulates our whole region on one heavily traversed road — a cross-section of suburban sprawl, downtown hubbub and diverse neighborhoods that showcase both where we've been and where we're going.

It's easier to appreciate all that from the ground during a nice, slow walk.

The big picture: I discovered countless businesses, restaurants and scenic views I'd never noticed before while riding in a fast-moving car.

Along the way, I passed 16 food trucks — most serving Mexican cuisine — and 11 different brands of gas stations.

Yes, but: The experience also opened my eyes to just how dangerous Columbus can be for pedestrians.

One stretch near Hollywood Casino is surrounded by two Mark Wahlberg car dealerships, an auto parts store, a car wash and eight lanes of traffic — yet no sidewalk or bike lane.

This Broad Street sidewalk abruptly ends near the casino and does not return for another half-mile. Photos: Tyler Buchanan/Axios

Intersections are especially brutal. Pedestrian crossing markings are often faded or missing entirely.

Some intersections have wide stretches to negotiate and offer only enough time for Olympic speed walkers to make it.

I saw children run and wheelchair users hurry across roads to avoid oncoming traffic.

Between the lines: Disparities became obvious between West and East Broad Street neighborhoods.

Three-fourths of West Broad Street residents live in an area of "persistent poverty," according to LinkUs, a regional initiative that proposes much-needed infrastructure improvements.

Meanwhile, in wealthier Bexley, pedestrians have safe sidewalks and crossings, along with superior tree coverage.

A scenic view overlooking Alum Creek in Bexley.

Of note: I had planned to reach Columbus' Far East city limits, but my 15-mile journey was cut short in Whitehall.

The sidewalk ended again and the berm narrowed. It didn't feel safe to continue.

🏗 What's next for Broad Street

Change is always happening on Broad Street, from the recent opening of the 198-room Junto hotel to converting the PNC tower's former Galleria building into what the Dispatch calls "a dining and drinking destination."

And there are smaller developments, like Third Way Cafe relocating across the street in the Hilltop. Its new building features an adorable mural of cats working construction.

The intrigue: Another major project involves a total transformation of the former Woodcliff neighborhood in Whitehall, near where my walk ended.

The blighted community, once declared a public health nuisance, was purchased by the city in 2018 and left abandoned while awaiting demolition.

The former Woodcliff neighborhood in Whitehall has been completely razed but a massive new development is in the works.

What's happening: With the homes razed and utilities work underway, developers should begin vertical construction early next year, Whitehall spokesperson Megan Meyer tells me.

The new community will feature 1,000 residential units, business and retail space, plus an 80-acre nature park.

Nearby, Discover is investing $16 million to renovate a 103,000-square-foot-building for a new customer care center.

Whitehall is planning a multi-phase overhaul of Broad Street to better accommodate all this development, Meyer notes.

What they're saying: "I think that speaks to what's going on in Central Ohio," she says of the Broad Street happenings, amid a regional population boom.

State of play: Columbus plans to renovate other areas of Broad Street — the crash-heavy James Road intersection and a Far East stretch near the I-270 interchange.

The biggest proposal would turn the nine-mile length of West Broad Street — from Rockbrook Crossing Avenue to downtown — into a rapid transit corridor.

Details: The project would include dedicated bus lanes, new sidewalks, crosswalk enhancements and buffered bike lanes.

The $8 billion cost for this and two other transit corridors would be paid for by a 0.5% COTA sales tax increase that may appear on next year's ballot, Columbus Underground reports.

