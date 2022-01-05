2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Food Truck Tour: Ayy Karamba is a flavor fusion

Alissa Widman Neese
Food in takeout containers on a table from a Mexican Mediterranean fusion food truck
A smorgasboard from Ayy Karamba, a Mexican Mediterranean fusion food truck. Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

👋 Alissa here. This frigid Taco Tuesday, I swung by the Hilltop in search of spicy Mexican food from Ayy Karamba for our latest stop on the Food Truck Tour.

While the sujuk taco — filled with spiced sausage — was pretty good, I actually ended up most impressed by the traditional Mediterranean offerings ordered on a whim.

What I ate: A platter of lamb and citrusy chicken on rice with tangy tzatziki sauce and a side of diced vegetables. Essentially a gyro without the pita.

  • There was plenty of pita on the side, though, because I'm a sucker for hummus. Order extra and you won't regret the leftovers. This stuff is really good.
  • For dessert: Churro chips, a crunchy and superior snack version of the traditional treat.

If you go: 3440 W. Broad St., 11am-7pm. Closed Sunday and Monday.

👏 Thanks to subscriber Brandon Klein for the suggestion!

🤔 What food truck should we try next? Email [email protected]

