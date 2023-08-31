Broad Street's history and most iconic landmarks
Broad Street has been a major thoroughfare for more than 200 years, features countless iconic landmarks and, not surprisingly, has been the site of major historical events.
Flashback: The first bridge over the Scioto River was built on Broad Street in 1816.
- A few decades later, it served as the local stretch of the National Road, connecting Ohio with five other states.
The intrigue: The National Road followed the 40th parallel (for latitude coordinates), hence Broad Street's other name — U.S. Route 40.
The big picture: Broad Street is also where the Northwest Army was headquartered during the War of 1812, where Confederate prisoners were held and where 11 governors have lived.
- The downtown stretch is home to Capitol Square, City Hall, the Hotel LeVeque and Rhodes Tower, Columbus' tallest building.
- It's almost certainly the only road where you can place a bet, tour King Tut's ancient tomb, bone up on the law and browse amazing artwork.
What else has happened on Broad Street:
🏛 1861: Abraham Lincoln spoke at the Statehouse and learned while in town he had officially won the presidency.
- 1865: Lincoln's body lay in state inside the capitol building rotunda weeks after his assassination.
🏈 1927: National Football League headquarters moved to 16 E. Broad St. and remained there for 12 years.
🍔 1969: Dave Thomas opened the first Wendy's restaurant at 257 E. Broad St.
🏎️ 1985-1988: Drivers sped down Broad Street during the annual Columbus 500 races.
🌸 1992: Franklin Park hosted AmeriFlora '92, a gigantic (and expensive) horticultural exposition with plants from across the world.
