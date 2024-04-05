Apr 5, 2024 - News

Distracted driving citations still on the rise

Data: Ohio State Highway Patrol; Note: Data is as of April 4, 2024, and may be updated as investigations are finalized; Chart: Axios Visuals
It's been six months since Ohio began citing drivers in violation of a stricter distracted driving law meant to curb cellphone use on the roads.

State of play: Citations are way up since then, an Axios review of State Highway Patrol data finds.

  • In the past, texting while driving was a secondary offense law enforcement could only issue citations if pulling over a driver for another reason.
  • The new law bans texting, scrolling and manually inputting GPS directions while moving.

