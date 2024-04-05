Apr 5, 2024 - News
Distracted driving citations still on the rise
It's been six months since Ohio began citing drivers in violation of a stricter distracted driving law meant to curb cellphone use on the roads.
State of play: Citations are way up since then, an Axios review of State Highway Patrol data finds.
- In the past, texting while driving was a secondary offense — law enforcement could only issue citations if pulling over a driver for another reason.
- The new law bans texting, scrolling and manually inputting GPS directions while moving.
