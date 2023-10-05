Ohio to start citing for distracted driving

Share on email (opens in new window)

An anti-distracted driving billboard in Minnesota. Ohio will start issuing citations for distracted driving today. Photo: Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

If you haven't been following Ohio's new distracted driving laws, now's the time to start.

Driving the news: The law's temporary grace period is now over and police will start issuing citations.

Fines start at $150 and get higher for each successive citation.

State of play: Drivers are banned from texting, scrolling and manually inputting GPS directions while moving.

Yes, but: You can still hold a phone to your ear during calls.