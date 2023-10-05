43 mins ago - News
Ohio to start citing for distracted driving
If you haven't been following Ohio's new distracted driving laws, now's the time to start.
Driving the news: The law's temporary grace period is now over and police will start issuing citations.
- Fines start at $150 and get higher for each successive citation.
State of play: Drivers are banned from texting, scrolling and manually inputting GPS directions while moving.
Yes, but: You can still hold a phone to your ear during calls.
- Texting is allowed while parked or stopped at a red light.
