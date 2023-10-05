43 mins ago - News

Ohio to start citing for distracted driving

Tyler Buchanan

An anti-distracted driving billboard in Minnesota. Ohio will start issuing citations for distracted driving today. Photo: Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

If you haven't been following Ohio's new distracted driving laws, now's the time to start.

Driving the news: The law's temporary grace period is now over and police will start issuing citations.

  • Fines start at $150 and get higher for each successive citation.

State of play: Drivers are banned from texting, scrolling and manually inputting GPS directions while moving.

Yes, but: You can still hold a phone to your ear during calls.

  • Texting is allowed while parked or stopped at a red light.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more