Who is to blame when a car strikes a pedestrian is largely dependent on where in Columbus the crash occurs, a new study by two OSU researchers finds.

Why it matters: Such crashes are startlingly frequent, but researchers suggest the city can mitigate these road hazards through safer infrastructure choices.

State of play: Columbus is relying on its Vision Zero safety plan to improve streets and intersections over the coming years.

But transit activists want the city to take more urgent action, considering a recent string of fatal crashes.

What they did: Researchers Jonathan Stiles and Harvey Miller studied pedestrian crash data in Franklin County between 2015 and 2019.

An eye-popping 2,757 crashes occurred in that time frame, an average of more than one per day.

What they found: Drivers were generally more likely to be found at fault, particularly in areas like downtown with many traffic signals and crosswalk markings.

That changed, however, for crashes on "stroads" like Sullivant Avenue and Broad Street — which feature a perilous mix of heavy traffic, higher speeds and fewer crossing signals.

Pedestrians are more likely to face blame when hit in these areas.

Between the lines: The dividing line of crash blame is also socioeconomic, the researchers learned.

In the Hilltop and South Linden, both poorer neighborhoods with several busy arterial roads, pedestrians are far more likely to be found at fault than elsewhere in Columbus.

City data published in the Vision Zero plan shows a disproportionate percentage of pedestrian trauma patients are Black.

What they're saying: If Columbus wants safer streets, it needs to rethink its approach to traffic design, Miller tells Axios.

Thinner roads, for example, would discourage speeding and free up space for sidewalks and bike lanes.

"It's ironic, perhaps even hypocritical, to basically give pedestrians so little infrastructure and then blame them when they do something which we consider to be irrational," he says.

"We basically have prioritized the needs of drivers above everyone else."

What we're watching: Besides Columbus' work with Vision Zero, residents will be asked to support a November ballot item known as LinkUs to fund more infrastructure improvements such as new bike paths and sidewalks.