Columbus enjoys a cheaper summer for concerts

Justin Timberlake is headed to Nationwide Arena in October. Photo: GP Images/Getty Images

Concert prices are down this summer from last year's heights, according to new data from SeatGeek. Why it matters: It's great news for music fans as a handful of top touring acts have Columbus stops planned.

By the numbers: The national average resale ticket price to attend a summer concert is $224, down from $269 around this time last year, per SeatGeek.

That comes alongside an 11% increase in the total number of U.S. concerts this summer compared to last year.

Between the lines: Experts say that last year's prices were likely due to historic demand to see Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.

The big picture: Four of the summer's top-10 selling acts, per a SeatGeek analysis of tickets sold, have upcoming dates in Columbus.

🦅 Singer-songwriter Zach Bryan (No. 3) is playing two nights at the Buckeye Country Superfest at Ohio Stadium June 22-23.

🎸 Irish indie soft rocker Hozier (No. 8) is playing the Schottenstein Center on Aug. 7.

🪕 Country musician Chris Stapleton (No. 9) is playing the Schott on July 19.

🎤 And Justin Timberlake (No. 10) plays Nationwide Arena on Oct. 23.

If you go: Zach Bryan's June 23 festival appearance is currently the best deal going, with single tickets starting at $65.

Of note: Hozier's show is sold out and the artist, who has been outspoken against high resale prices, has set terms that prevent selling tickets on the secondary market.

But fans who bought tickets and can't make the show can return them to Ticketmaster for resale at face value, so keep an eye out there for any seats that may open up.

Don't forget: Blink-182 and New Kids on the Block also have local shows in August.