Ticket giants Live Nation and SeatGeek have committed to reveal the entire cost of certain tickets up front when consumers are shopping for options, eliminating what critics have called "junk fees," the White House announced.

Why it matters: "Junk fees" jack up ticket costs so they are higher than the sticker price on many ticketing sites — undercutting accessibility to some of the hottest shows as demand for concerts is soaring.

The issue was brought to further public attention during the Ticketmaster meltdown when tickets for Taylor Swift's "Eras" Tour went on sale last fall.

Driving the news: The White House made the announcement Thursday.

President Biden has called for "transparent pricing" on ticketing sites, even mentioning the issue during his State of the Union address earlier this year.

He intends to continue his push for Congress to pass legislation mandating upfront pricing, banning surprise resort fees and eliminating early termination fees charged by telecommunications companies.

Details: Live Nation, owner of Ticketmaster, will show an "all-in pricing experience" up front starting in September, the White House statement said.

Other companies including Airbnb and DICE made similar commitments, per the White House.

What they're saying: "Fans want to understand the full cost of their purchase, with no deception or surprises along the way," SeatGeek CEO Jack Groetzinger said in a statement.

Representatives of Live Nation's Ticketmaster did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

Flashback: Live music execs were grilled by lawmakers on Capitol Hill earlier this year following the Swift debacle.