Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj last month in Atlanta. She heads to Columbus in April. Photo: Derek White/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Even though this year is just getting started, our live music lineup is already impressive.

We've compiled a list of the 10 biggest acts coming to town.

Be smart: You may need to rely on ticket resales this late in the game for in-demand shows.

We're mostly linking to Ticketmaster, but shop around on other websites to ensure you get the best deal.

What's happening:

Drake and J. Cole: Feb. 20 and Feb. 21, the Schottenstein Center (rescheduled from 2023)

Olivia Rodrigo: March 22, Nationwide Arena (sold out on Ticketmaster)

Fall Out Boy: March 29, the Schott

Nicki Minaj: April 12, the Schott

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: April 21, Nationwide (rescheduled from 2023)

Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival: May 16-19, Historic Crew Stadium

Headliners: Disturbed, The Original Misfits, Pantera and Slipknot.

Buckeye Country Superfest: June 22 and June 23, Ohio Stadium

Featuring: Zach Bryan, Billy Strings, Turnpike Troubadours and Charley Crockett.

Chris Stapleton: July 19, the Schott

Blink-182: Aug. 13, the Schott

New Kids on the Block: Aug. 23, Nationwide

Plus: If you're ready for a road trip, check out who's coming to Cleveland this year.