Columbus' top concerts of 2024

Nicki Minaj holds a microphone at a concert.

Nicki Minaj last month in Atlanta. She heads to Columbus in April. Photo: Derek White/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Even though this year is just getting started, our live music lineup is already impressive.

  • We've compiled a list of the 10 biggest acts coming to town.

Be smart: You may need to rely on ticket resales this late in the game for in-demand shows.

  • We're mostly linking to Ticketmaster, but shop around on other websites to ensure you get the best deal.

What's happening:

Drake and J. Cole: Feb. 20 and Feb. 21, the Schottenstein Center (rescheduled from 2023)

Olivia Rodrigo: March 22, Nationwide Arena (sold out on Ticketmaster)

Fall Out Boy: March 29, the Schott

Nicki Minaj: April 12, the Schott

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: April 21, Nationwide (rescheduled from 2023)

Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival: May 16-19, Historic Crew Stadium

  • Headliners: Disturbed, The Original Misfits, Pantera and Slipknot.

Buckeye Country Superfest: June 22 and June 23, Ohio Stadium

  • Featuring: Zach Bryan, Billy Strings, Turnpike Troubadours and Charley Crockett.

Chris Stapleton: July 19, the Schott

Blink-182: Aug. 13, the Schott

New Kids on the Block: Aug. 23, Nationwide

Plus: If you're ready for a road trip, check out who's coming to Cleveland this year.

