Columbus' top concerts of 2024
Even though this year is just getting started, our live music lineup is already impressive.
- We've compiled a list of the 10 biggest acts coming to town.
Be smart: You may need to rely on ticket resales this late in the game for in-demand shows.
- We're mostly linking to Ticketmaster, but shop around on other websites to ensure you get the best deal.
What's happening:
Drake and J. Cole: Feb. 20 and Feb. 21, the Schottenstein Center (rescheduled from 2023)
Olivia Rodrigo: March 22, Nationwide Arena (sold out on Ticketmaster)
Fall Out Boy: March 29, the Schott
Nicki Minaj: April 12, the Schott
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: April 21, Nationwide (rescheduled from 2023)
Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival: May 16-19, Historic Crew Stadium
- Headliners: Disturbed, The Original Misfits, Pantera and Slipknot.
Buckeye Country Superfest: June 22 and June 23, Ohio Stadium
- Featuring: Zach Bryan, Billy Strings, Turnpike Troubadours and Charley Crockett.
Chris Stapleton: July 19, the Schott
Blink-182: Aug. 13, the Schott
New Kids on the Block: Aug. 23, Nationwide
Plus: If you're ready for a road trip, check out who's coming to Cleveland this year.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.